Donald Trump Revokes California’s Push for Stricter Vehicle Emissions

President Donald Trump announced that his administration would revoke California’s Federal Waiver on emissions, as he traveled in the state for a series of fundraisers on Wednesday.

“The Trump Administration is revoking California’s Federal Waiver on emissions in order to produce far less expensive cars for the consumer, while at the same time making the cars substantially SAFER,” Trump said on Twitter.

California made a point of resisting the Trump administration’s decision to roll back CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) standards set by President Barack Obama, by pressuring some automakers to agree to the Obama-era standards anyway.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced to car manufacturers on Tuesday that the Trump administration would reduce the regulatory burden on car production by using a preemption waiver.

“CAFE does not stand for California Assumes Federal Empowerment,” Weeler said in a speech on Tuesday.

Trump said that thwarting California’s attempt to set a new national standard would allow the production of cheaper, safer, cars and would ultimately lower emissions by selling more new cars to replace older ones.

“There will be very little difference in emissions between the California Standard and the new U.S. Standard, but the cars will be far safer and much less expensive,” he said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom complained about Trump’s decision, calling Trump’s action an “aggressive move against the state” and defended the proposal as a matter of federalism.

“I don’t know what the hell’s happened to the Republican party,” he said. “By the way, where is the Republican party right now? Where are they pushing back? Why aren’t they pushing back?”