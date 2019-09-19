Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is currently experiencing a political firestorm over his penchant for dressing in costume in blackface, which recalls his previous criticism of President Donald Trump.

The Canadian Prime Minister has a history of going out of his way to praise Canada (and himself) as much more progressive and tolerant than President Trump, despite his overall attempt to politely keep the relationship between Canada and the United States solid.

As world leaders rallied to condemn Trump’s comments about the leftist Democrat “squad” going back to their native countries, Trudeau also weighed in.

“I think the comments made were hurtful, wrong and completely unacceptable,” Trudeau told reporters in July. “I want everyone in Canada to know these comments are completely unacceptable and should not be allowed or encouraged in Canada.”

He also spoke about Trump’s comments earlier in the week, as it was a hot topic in the global media.

He said when asked about the comments:

That is not how we do things in Canada. A Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian. The diversity of our country is actually one of our greatest strengths and a source of tremendous resilience and pride for Canadians and we will to continue to defend that.

President Trump has not weighed in on the Trudeau blackface scandal, as the Prime Minister struggles to apologize for and explain his actions.

“This is something that I deeply, deeply regret,”Trudeau said Thursday. “Darkening your face regardless of the context or the circumstances is always unacceptable, because of the racist history of blackface. I should have understood that then, and I never should have done it.”

He said that, while he did not realize at the time that it was offensive, he now realized that it was “unacceptable” and “racist.”

“I didn’t see that from the layers of privilege that I have. And for that, I am deeply sorry, and I apologize,” he said.