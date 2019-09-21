Breitbart’s AWR Hawkins Wins 2019 Journalist of Year

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins won the 2019 Journalist of the Year award at the 34th Annual Gun Rights Policy Conference.

The conference, held in Phoenix, Arizona, is sponsored by the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF).

SAF Founder Alan Gottlieb commented on Hawkins’ winning the award by saying, “AWR Hawkins winning this award was truly validated by applause from the more than 1,100 gun rights activists and supporters in the room.”

Hawkins said, “I am humbled by the award. I don’t sit around and type news articles on the Second Amendment and think that awards might be given for it. This is an exceptional honor.”

Hawkins previously won the Journalist of the Year Award in 2015 and 2017 and won Gun Rights Defender of the Year in 2016.

