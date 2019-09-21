Watch: Jerome Hudson Addresses Left’s Climate Hypocrisy, Gun Control Hysteria on ‘Waters World’

Breitbart News Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson joins Fox News host Jesse Waters and reveals the most explosive facts found in his new book from Harper Collins, 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know.

“From 1950 to 2018, we’re talking about almost 70 years, we now know that 97 percent of mass shootings have occurred in ‘gun-free-zones,'” Jerome Hudson said.

“This is an indictment on the media, Jesse,” Hudson said about the establishment media blackout on drug overdose deaths compared to their coverage of mass shootings.

On the danger women a girls face during their trek from Central America to the United States, Hudson revealed that it’s been estimated that 103,000 women and girls will raped in 2019.

“This is an indictment on Democrats. For all their shrieks and screams about a war on women and a rape culture in this country where are they on this issue?” Hudson asked.

On Netflix’s lopsided political donations Hudson revealed that for every $1 donated to a Republican, Netflix employees donated $141 to Democrats during the 2016 election cycle.

“Somewhere along line Netflix went from entertainment to your girl Chelsea Handler preaching to us about white privilege,” Hudson explained.

“Black and Hispanic students are more underrepresented at America’s top colleges and universities than before affirmative action,” Jesse Waters said.

“It turns out that the plan of admitting people to college based on the color of their skin didn’t actually help the way that liberal thought it would” Hudson replied.