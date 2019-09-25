Steve Scalise Trolls Democrats with Impeachment Mad Libs

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Wednesday morning trolled Democrats by handing out an impeachment-themed Mad Libs game.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday announced that the House was launching an “official impeachment inquiry” into President Trump after reports suggested he pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine, in exchange for military aid.

The Mad Libs game mocked Democrats for trying to impeach Trump for a “made-up crime” because “the Democrat Majority in the House of Representatives still refuses to accept the results of the 2016 election” and because previous impeachment attempts through “sham hearing,” “dud report,” and “political stunt” failed.

The Washington Post‘s Rachel Bade tweeted a copy of the handout:

.⁦@SteveScalise⁩ is handing out MAD LIBS IMPEACHMENT GAMES at GOP conference this am. Stands to show: House Rs are salivating over the prospect of using impeachment against the majority, politically -> pic.twitter.com/J2Dsu5ERnu — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) September 25, 2019

A slew of Democrats signed on to support impeachment or an impeachment inquiry after reports alleged that Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine in exchange for help investigating Joe Biden’s son, who sat on a board of a Ukrainian company that was under investigation by Ukraine’s then-top prosecutor, during a phone call with the Ukrainian president.

The White House released the transcript of that call on Wednesday, which did not show a quid pro quo.

