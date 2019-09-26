Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning released a statement on Thursday, announcing that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “has lost legitimacy” due to announcing an impeachment inquiry over a routine phone call, and should therefore “resign for the good of the country.”

“Speaker Pelosi has violated the very essence of being the Speaker of the whole House of Representatives and instead has turned her position into nothing more than a political hitman,” said Manning in a statement on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Speaker Pelosi announced a “formal impeachment inquiry” in reaction to President Donald Trump having a conversation with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing the president of using “taxpayer money to shake down other countries for the benefit of his campaign.”

A transcript later released by the White House detailing President Trump’s phone call with President Zelensky, however, did not contain any mention of withholding funds.

“She should be ashamed of moving forward with impeachment proceedings based upon presidential actions that we now know are both legal and an important part of the President’s job to conduct foreign policy,” said Manning.

Manning also stated that the American public is “tired of this ongoing abuse of power by those determined to take down President Trump,” which include the “willing accomplices in the House and Senate,” seeking to remove the duly elected President of the United States from office.

“For the past two-and-a-half years, Democrats have been determined to run out the clock on President Trump’s first term with fake charges of treason generated by the rogue, politically weaponized intelligence community,” said Manning. “America is tired of this ongoing abuse of power by those determined to take down President Trump.”

“Speaker Pelosi has lost her legitimate voice as the leader of the House through her actions over the past few days and should resign for the good of the country,” affirmed Manning.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and on Instagram.