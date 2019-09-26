The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a redacted version of the partisan federal employee’s whistleblower complaint regarding President Donald Trump’s telephone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In the nine-page document, the so-called “whistleblower” claims that the president was “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.” While characterizing the Trump-Zelensky call based on hearsay, it accuses the White House of attempting to conceal records related to their conversation. Further, it claims President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is a “central figure” in the effort and alleged U.S. Attorney General William Barr “appears to be involved as well.”

“The interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the president’s main domestic political rivals,” the complaint states. “The president’s personal lawyer, Mr. Rudolph Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort. Attorney General Barr appears to be involved as well.”

The transcript of the call was released Tuesday, showing no pressure to investigate Biden, and President Zelensky denied in person that he felt any such pressure from the conversation.

The complaint was released shortly before acting National Intelligence Director Joseph Maguire appeared before the House intelligence committee to discuss the handling of the complaint. The hearing began at 9 a.m. EDT and is being streamed live.

“This complaint is a roadmap for our investigation, and provides significant information for the committee to follow up on with other witnesses and documents,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said in a statement Thursday before the hearing.

“I want to thank the whistle-blower for having the courage to come forward, despite the reprisals they have already faced from the president and his acolytes. We will do everything in our power to protect this whistle-blower, and every whistle-blower, who comes forward. The public has a right to see the complaint and what it reveals.”

Last week, Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson appeared before the committee to discuss the whistle-blower complaint in a closed session. It was Atkinson who first received the complaint and thought it serious enough to report to Congress.

“The IC IG determined that this complaint is both credible and urgent and that it should be transmitted to Congress under the clear letter of the law,” said panel Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. “The committee places the highest importance on the protection of whistle-blowers and their complaints to Congress.”

Trump and Giuliani have said they encouraged Ukraine in other conversations to investigate the Bidens for supposedly pressuring Ukraine to fire Kiev Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the gas company Hunter Biden worked for.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this year, Biden forced out former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin as he was investigating an energy company called Burisma Holdings, which was paying Biden handsomely as a member of its board. The former vice president even boasted to the Council of Foreign Relations last year that he had threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid unless the prosecutor was fired. (He did not tell the audience about his son’s role.)

The complaint was made available to lawmakers Wednesday and was viewed by members of the House and Senate intel panels.

House Intel ‘whistleblower’ complaint by Breitbart News on Scribd

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.

The UPI contributed to this report.