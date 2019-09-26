The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a hearing Thursday with the Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire on the Ukraine “whistleblower” complaint.

The House Intelligence Committee will hold a hearing at 9:00 A.M. Eastern to conduct oversight on a “whistleblower” complaint that was released to Congress and the public Thursday regarding President Donald Trump’s July conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) described the “whistleblower” complaint as a “roadmap” for House Democrats’ investigation and subsequent impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“This complaint is a roadmap for our investigation, and provides significant information for the Committee to follow up on with other witnesses and documents. And it is corroborated by the call record released yesterday,” Schiff said in a statement Thursday.

