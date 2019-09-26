Trump Campaign, RNC Raise $13 Million Following Impeachment Announcement

President Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) have raised a staggering $13 million in the days following the House Democrats’ formal impeachment announcement.

The money raised stems from a combination of individual campaign contributions and fundraisers, according to recent reports.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) succumbed to demands from the far-left members of her caucus on Tuesday, announcing an official impeachment inquiry and using the “whistleblower” complaint as the chief catalyst for the probe.

“The House of Representatives will move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry,” she said. “The President must be held accountable; no one is above the law”:

Nancy Pelosi: "Therefore today, I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry." pic.twitter.com/HyHKD39N7M — Axios (@axios) September 24, 2019

In the days following, Trump’s campaign, along with the RNC, raised millions of dollars, further signifying that Trump’s supporters are gearing up for battle.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale announced on Wednesday that the campaign and RNC raised a combined $5 million in the 24 hours following Pelosi’s announcement:

In the 24 hours since news of Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment announcement, @realDonaldTrump’s campaign & @GOP have BLOWN OUT fundraising! ✅$5 Million combined in 24 hrs

✅Donors in all 50 states Huge groundswell of support leading to Trump landslide in 2020! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 25, 2019

As of Thursday, the campaign took in $13 million thanks to two New York fundraisers that raised an estimated $8 million in addition to the $5 million raised from individual online donors:

Voters vote with their wallets… and we are winning! You can not FAKE NEWS THAT. https://t.co/Ze29Iu0XTh — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 25, 2019

Additionally, the RNC raised $23.5 million in August alone and over $210 million since the beginning of the year.