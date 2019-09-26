Trump Campaign, RNC Raise $13 Million Following Impeachment Announcement

Donald Trump signs a dollar bill for a supporter during a campaign rally in Richmond, Va., during the presidential campaign. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) have raised a staggering $13 million in the days following the House Democrats’ formal impeachment announcement.

The money raised stems from a combination of individual campaign contributions and fundraisers, according to recent reports.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) succumbed to demands from the far-left members of her caucus on Tuesday, announcing an official impeachment inquiry and using the “whistleblower” complaint as the chief catalyst for the probe.

“The House of Representatives will move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry,” she said. “The President must be held accountable; no one is above the law”:

In the days following, Trump’s campaign, along with the RNC, raised millions of dollars, further signifying that Trump’s supporters are gearing up for battle.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale announced on Wednesday that the campaign and RNC raised a combined $5 million in the 24 hours following Pelosi’s announcement:

As of Thursday, the campaign took in $13 million thanks to two New York fundraisers that raised an estimated $8 million in addition to the $5 million raised from individual online donors:

Additionally, the RNC raised $23.5 million in August alone and over $210 million since the beginning of the year.

.

