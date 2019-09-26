Angel Mom Sabine Durden says the billions of dollars in United States taxpayer money that funds welfare, public housing, and medical treatment for illegal aliens every year should be funding the needs of Americans.

During a press conference on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Durden and other Angel Moms, along with law enforcement officials and Acting USCIS Director Ken Cucinelli, demanded action from the GOP/Democrat Congress to stop illegal immigration to the country.

For one, Durden — whose son Dominic was killed by an illegal alien — said the billions in taxpayer money that currently subsidizes illegal aliens living in the U.S. should be transferred to the most vulnerable American citizens.

“This is a crisis of epic proportions that impacts every American,” Durden said, adding:

Once all the freebies and incentives are removed, it will not only save American lives, but it will save the lives of those who go on these dangerous journeys to come here. Let’s use the estimated $300 billion spent on illegals, yearly, for our own, for our children, homeless, Veterans, elderly, schools, infrastructure, anything that will benefit Americans, not illegals.

Durden also called on the establishment media to stop ignoring the American victims of illegal immigration and instead tell their stories:

To the press, and all mainstream media, there are so many families present here right now that were brutally affected by illegal immigration. They each deserve to be heard. Give them some time to share how their world was turned upside down. Let them tell their stories and prove that this is not a manufactured crisis or an isolated incident, but absolute truth and brutal reality. This could happen to anyone at any given moment. [Emphasis added]

Lastly, Durden said Congress should act immediately to implement President Trump’s “America First” immigration agenda, saying “We are no longer asking, we are demanding.”

“We’re demanding this in the name of our loved ones that can no longer speak and enjoy their lives,” Durden said. “We are their voices and we want action now.”

As Breitbart News reported, the roughly 14.3 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. today cost American taxpayers about $132 billion every year, according to the latest research by FAIR. Should illegal immigration continue at current rates, FAIR analysts project the cost to taxpayers will reach about $200 billion a year by 2025.

Watch the Angel Moms’ full press conference here:

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.