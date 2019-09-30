Ukrainian-American Democrat strategist Alexandra Chalupa, who sought dirt from Ukraine on Trump campaign officials during the 2016 election, went on a bizarre Twitter rant after House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) name-checked her during a recent committee hearing.

During his opening statement at a hearing last Thursday, when Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testified, Nunes drew comparisons between the Democrats’ campaign to smear Trump through Russia collusion allegations and the current allegations about Ukraine.

Nunes began:

The current hysteria has something else in common with the Russia hoax. Back then, they accused the Trump campaign of colluding with Russians when the Democrats themselves were colluding with Russians in preparing the Steele dossier. Today, they accuse the president of pressuring Ukrainians to take actions that would help himself or hurt his political opponents.

He brought up six times when Democrats pressured Ukraine to do something, including when Chalupa — while a Democratic National Committee contractor — asked Ukrainian officials for dirt on Trump campaign officials and tried to arrange for the then-Ukrainian President to comment on the Trump associates’ alleged ties to Russia:

— Joe Biden bragged that he extorted the Ukrainians into firing a prosecutor, who happened to be investigating Biden’s own son; — Three Democrat senators wrote a letter pressuring the Ukrainian general prosecutor to reopen investigations it reportedly froze on former Trump campaign officials; — Another Democratic senator went to Ukraine and pressured the Ukrainian President not to investigate corruption allegations involving Biden’s son; — According to Ukrainian officials, Democratic National Committee contractor Alexandra Chalupa tried to get Ukrainian officials to provide dirt on Trump associates and tried to get the former Ukrainian President to comment publicly on their alleged ties to Russia. — Ukrainian official Serhiy Leshchenko was a source for Nellie Ohr, wife of Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr, as she worked on the anti-Trump operation conducted by Fusion GPS and funded by the Democrats. — And of course, Democrats on this very committee negotiated with people they thought were Ukrainians in order to obtain nude pictures of Trump.

Chalupa, about an hour later, made bizarre accusations against Nunes — who exposed that the DNC and the Clinton campaign paid for the dossier used to smear Trump with allegations of Russian collusion.

Chalupa accused Nunes of “character assassination campaigns” against the U.S. intelligence community, the FBI, and witnesses. She claimed without explanation that he was “key in obstructing justice and gaslighting Americans.”

She claimed he “made public lists of American (sic) on Putin/Trump’s enemies list.”

Days before the secretive meeting Putin and Trump held in Helsinki in July 2018, Rep Nunes, then Chairman of the House Intel Committee, made public lists of American on Putin/Trump’s enemies lists. It was an intimidation tactic and witness tampering. It put Americans in danger. — Alexandra Chalupa (@AlexandraChalup) September 26, 2019

She claimed Nunes held “secretive meetings” in Montenegro in April 2017. She then said without clarifying what she meant that the “‘Ukraine collusion’ narrative is fake.”

“They’re the ones who planted it – Manafort and Giuliani. They’re worried now because they were hoping it would give them cover in the Russia probe & a pardon for Manafort. Instead they left a two year trail of collusion,” she said.

She did not clarify whether she was referring to her efforts to seek dirt from Ukraine on former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort:

Republicans know the ‘Ukraine collusion’ narrative is fake. They’re the ones who planted it – Manafort and Giuliani. They’re worried now because they were hoping it would give them cover in the Russia probe & a pardon for Manafort. Instead they left a two year trail of collusion. — Alexandra Chalupa (@AlexandraChalup) September 26, 2019

She then made sweeping claims that “Republicans hate [and] smear whistleblowers” and “love foreign hostile adversaries”:

Republicans hate & smear American whistleblowers who have urgent information to protect U.S. national security. Republicans love foreign hostile adversaries who attack America’s democracy, steal Americans’ private communications & make them public to help Republicans steal power

Republicans hate & smear American whistleblowers who have urgent information to protect U.S. national security. Republicans love foreign hostile adversaries who attack America’s democracy, steal Americans’ private communications & make them public to help Republicans steal power — Alexandra Chalupa (@AlexandraChalup) September 26, 2019

Follow Breitbart News’ @Kristina_Wong.