2020 Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said she never thought she would talk about impeachment during the course of her campaign – until she read the Mueller report.

Speaking at a forum hosted by the United Food and Commercial Workers International on Sunday evening, Warren said it’s “clear,” based on the Ukraine whistleblower complaints and phone call transcripts released by the White House, that Trump is “invit[ing]” foreign interference into the 2020 election on his behalf.