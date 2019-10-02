Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham: Pelosi’s Claim to Treat Trump Fairly Is ‘Laughable’

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) weekly presser featuring House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), noting that the speaker’s claim — that Democrats must treat President Trump “fairly” — is “laughable.”

Pelosi held her weekly press conference on Wednesday, and while she accused Trump of “assaulting” the Constitution and “undermining the integrity of our elections,” she emphasized that the House Democrats are pursuing an impeachment “inquiry,” emphasis on “inquiry.”

“This is sad. We have to be prayerful. We have to be worthy of the Constitution as we go forth. We have to be fair to the president,” Pelosi said, adding that they want to “weigh the equities” and “be fair as we go forward”:

Grisham responded to Pelosi’s purported desire to treat the president fairly, calling it “laughable.”

“Hearing the dems say ‘we will treat this President fair’ is laughable when you consider they’ve been attacking & harassing him since election night 2016. The Witch hunt continues…,” she wrote:

“Seriously?? They boycotted the inauguration, demonized his SCOTUS nominee, put the country through a Russia collusion lie for 2 years, now they’re impeaching him for no reason,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel added:

Grisham also responded to the House Democrat threat of subpoenaing the White House over Ukraine documents, calling it a waste of time and waste of taxpayer dollars:

“The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306,” Trump tweeted following the presser.

“Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it!” he exclaimed:

