Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) campaign has canceled its plans for a $1.3 million ad buy in Iowa following reports of the presidential candidate undergoing emergency heart surgery to treat an arterial blockage.

The Sanders campaign has reportedly canceled its ad blitz in the coveted early caucus state, according to recent reports:

The Sanders campaign also canceling Iowa TV buy, per ad tracker, which was supposed to begin 10/3 https://t.co/wmFmOHXmDg — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 2, 2019

2. Per NYT: Sanders cancelled his Iowa ad buy. https://t.co/c2zJqN12C8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 2, 2019

As of Tuesday, the Sanders campaign planned on spending $1.3 million on an ad blast in Iowa, directly taking aim at President Trump. It was slated to drop on Thursday.

“Whether it was Wall Street, the drug companies or other powerful special interests, Bernie has taken them on for us,” the narrator in the ad states. “Now, our country is at a turning point.”

“A dangerous demagogue tearing our nation apart, hard-working people betrayed by Trump, a health care system that makes enormous profits for drug and insurance companies, and a planet on the brink of a climate disaster,” it continues.

“In this moment, we need a fighter,” it adds. “Bernie Sanders”:

Defeating Trump is not enough. We need leadership that will fight for working families and the shrinking middle class, not just the 1%. That is exactly what I have done my whole life and what I am prepared to do as president. pic.twitter.com/0NZSKIhb5G — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 1, 2019

The exact reason for the cancelation remains largely speculative. While it could signal a drastic shift in strategy, the news coincided with the campaign’s announcement of Sanders’ emergency heart surgery. Doctors inserted two stents to treat an arterial blockage after Sanders experienced chest pain at a Tuesday campaign event.

Sanders’ Senior Advisor Jeff Weaver said the presidential candidate is in “good spirits” and will be resting up over the next few days. Because of that, all future campaign events and appearances are canceled “until further notice.”

The current Real Clear Politics average shows Sanders in third place in the Hawkeye State, with 12 percent support. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) leads with 23 percent, followed by Joe Biden (D) with 20.3 percent.