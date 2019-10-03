President Donald Trump reacted to the news that New York City would begin fining Americans for using the term “illegal alien.”

“They want to charge you a fine of $250,000 — in other words, sell your home in The Villages because you happen to say, ‘We don’t like illegal immigrants pouring into our country illegally,’” Trump said, referring to recent reports.

The use of the terms ‘illegal alien’ and ‘illegals,’ with the intent to demean, humiliate, or offend a person or persons in the workplace, amounts to unlawful discrimination,” The New York City Commission on Human Rights announced in a document last week.

Residents face up to a $250,000 fine if they violate the law, according to the New York Post.

The president commented on the new rule as he visited The Villages on Thursday, a senior citizen community in Florida.

When he took the stage, the president pointed out a supporter who had a tattoo of his name on his leg.

“I love your leg,” he said. “Look at that; he’s got my name tattooed on his leg.”

The president also grinned when someone shouted, “Lock her up,” referring to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“Who said that, ‘Lock her up,’” he said with mock concern, noting that the media would not like it. “I’m admonishing you!”

Others in the crowd shouted “four more years” as the president delivered a speech promising to protect Medicare from Democrat candidates who wanted to destroy it by offering it to everybody, including illegal immigrants.

“If you really want to drive ’em crazy, shout, ‘Eight more years,’ or, ‘Twelve more years, sixteen more years’ — it would really drive ’em to the loony bin,” he said.

The crowd cheered as Trump entered the room, prompting the president to praise the community.

“I was thinking of moving to The Villages,” Trump said in Florida, but joked, “I got stuck at Mar-a-Lago.”