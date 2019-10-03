The Bernie Sanders campaign confirmed on Thursday that Sen. Sanders (I-VT), who recently underwent an emergency heart procedure to address a blockage, will participate in the upcoming October 15 debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, alongside 11 other candidates.

Sanders underwent an emergency heart procedure after experiencing chest discomfort during a campaign event on Tuesday evening. Doctors successfully inserted two stents, but his campaign added that the presidential candidate’s events would be halted until further notice.

Sanders provided a health update on Wednesday, thanking people for well-wishes and assuring supporters he is on the mend:

Thanks for all the well wishes. I'm feeling good. I'm fortunate to have good health care and great doctors and nurses helping me to recover. None of us know when a medical emergency might affect us. And no one should fear going bankrupt if it occurs. Medicare for All! — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 2, 2019

Despite campaign events remaining canceled for the time being, Sanders’ campaign officials confirmed he is planning on participating in the CNN/New York Times Democrat debate in less than two weeks:

Campaign officials for @BernieSanders tell @ABC the Vermont senator will participate in the upcoming debate Oct. 15 via @maryaliceparks. — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) October 3, 2019

Sanders will join 11 fellow candidates on the debate stage, marking the biggest 2020 Democrat primary debate, in terms of participants, to date.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) confirmed in a memo that the debate will be a one-night event, rather than two.

“To address several inquiries we have received, we are writing to let you know that, pending a final decision after the certification deadline, it is the intention of the DNC and our media partners to hold the October debate over one night,” the DNC memo stated.

Participants include:

Joe Biden (D)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI)

Tom Steyer (D)

Andrew Yang (D)

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ)

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D)

Beto O’Rourke (D)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Julián Castro (D)

Candidates had to have at least two percent in four DNC-approved polls and receive at least 130,000 unique donations to qualify.