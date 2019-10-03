Bernie Sanders Campaign Confirms His Participation in October Debate amid Health Scare

In 1988, then-mayor of Burlington (Vt.) Bernie Sanders traveled to the Soviet Union to establish a “sister city” relationship with the city of Yaroslavl. | Alex Wong/Getty Images
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Bernie Sanders campaign confirmed on Thursday that Sen. Sanders  (I-VT), who recently underwent an emergency heart procedure to address a blockage, will participate in the upcoming October 15 debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, alongside 11 other candidates.

Sanders underwent an emergency heart procedure after experiencing chest discomfort during a campaign event on Tuesday evening. Doctors successfully inserted two stents, but his campaign added that the presidential candidate’s events would be halted until further notice.

Sanders provided a health update on Wednesday, thanking people for well-wishes and assuring supporters he is on the mend:

Despite campaign events remaining canceled for the time being, Sanders’ campaign officials confirmed he is planning on participating in the CNN/New York Times Democrat debate in less than two weeks:

Sanders will join 11 fellow candidates on the debate stage, marking the biggest 2020 Democrat primary debate, in terms of participants, to date.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) confirmed in a memo that the debate will be a one-night event, rather than two.

“To address several inquiries we have received, we are writing to let you know that, pending a final decision after the certification deadline, it is the intention of the DNC and our media partners to hold the October debate over one night,” the DNC memo stated.

Participants include:

  • Joe Biden (D)
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)
  • Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI)
  • Tom Steyer (D)
  • Andrew Yang (D)
  • Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ)
  • Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)
  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D)
  • Beto O’Rourke (D)
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)
  • Julián Castro (D)

Candidates had to have at least two percent in four DNC-approved polls and receive at least 130,000 unique donations to qualify.

