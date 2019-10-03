Bernie Sanders Uses Health Update to Plug Medicare for All

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) gave a brief health update on Wednesday following an emergency heart procedure, telling his supporters he is “feeling good” and using his incident to plug Medicare for All.

Sanders provided an update on his official Twitter account, thanking people for “well wishes” and assuring them he is “feeling good.” He also used his update to make the case for Medicare for All.

“Thanks for all the well wishes. I’m feeling good. I’m fortunate to have good health care and great doctors and nurses helping me to recover,” Sanders wrote.

“None of us know when a medical emergency might affect us. And no one should fear going bankrupt if it occurs,” he continued. “Medicare for All!”:

The 78-year-old presidential candidate underwent an emergency heart procedure after experiencing chest discomfort at a campaign event on Tuesday evening. A medical evaluation determined that he had a blockage in an artery, and two stents were “successfully inserted,” according to Sanders’ Senior Advisor Jeff Weaver. Weaver added that Sanders’ campaign events and appearances would be canceled until further notice.

Several 2020 candidates, including President Trump’s campaign, sent words of encouragement the Vermont senator’s way.

“We offer Sen. Sanders our prayers and wish him a speedy recovery,” Trump 2020 Director of Communications Tim Murtaugh said in a statement to ABC News.

“Thinking of @BernieSanders today and wishing him a speedy recovery,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) wrote. “If there’s one thing I know about him, he’s a fighter and I look forward to seeing him on the campaign trail soon”:

“My prayers are with @BernieSanders and his family while he recuperates and rests,” Marianne Williamson (D) tweeted, adding, “We love you, Bernie!”:

"Bruce, Team Warren, and I are sending all our best wishes for a speedy recovery to @BernieSanders," Sen. Elizabeth Warren added. "I hope to see my friend back on the campaign trail very soon"