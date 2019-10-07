A man in Port Jefferson, Long Island, allegedly swung a samurai sword at a liquor store owner and was subsequently shot dead.

ABC7 reports that the suspect, 50-year-old Theodore Scoville, allegedly swung the sword “dangerously close to the owner” in the middle of Thursday afternoon.

Suffolk County Police Lt. Det. Kevin Beyrer said, “He had a sword beneath a poncho, it seems to be without saying a word, he pulled the sword out, swung it three times — at least three times — at a very close distance to the person behind the counter.”

The owner responded by shooting Scoville dead.

News 12 quotes Lt. Beyrer saying the store owner “had no time” to do anything else. He said, “it was a matter of seconds, between the time that the guy walked in and the time he was shot.”

