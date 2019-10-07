Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) told Breitbart News Daily that despite former Sen. Jeff Flake’s (R-AZ) contention, there are not 30 Republican senators who would back impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Blackburn spoke with Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and other Democrats have marched towards impeaching Trump over his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Blackburn said that by having the Democrats focus on impeachment, they do not have to fulfill their promises to the American people by lowering the cost of health care.

“As long as they can keep the attention on impeachment, the Democrats in the House don’t have to do anything. They don’t have to move anything forward. They don’t have to take actions on things,” she said.

Blackburn also said that Democrats want to bring the Senate Republican majority to a “halt,” preventing them from confirming more conservative justices to the federal courts.

She said that they have confirmed 155 judges under Trump, and that they have 40 more to confirm and are “trying to do anything to stop it.”

Marlow noted that not only does the media want to “divide the country,” but they also want to create “fissures” within the Republican Party. Establishment media have tried to find any Republican willing to back impeachment of Trump.

Blackburn also rebuked Flake’s narrative that “at least 35” Republican senators would vote in favor of impeaching Trump if the vote were in private.

“No, I don’t think there are 20 or 30” Republican senators who would vote in favor of impeachment, Blackburn charged.

Blackburn said that Flake “doesn’t like President Trump.” She added that Republicans will be “loyal to their party and loyal to their president.”

The Tennessee conservative said that Pelosi “cannot get by” with just committee investigations on impeachment. She contended that House Democrats that won their seats in Trump districts do not want to take that vote for fear of losing their reelection in 2020.

For instance, Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA), a freshman congresswoman in a swing Pennsylvania district, said that moderate Democrats need to ensure that impeachment does not “overshadow” their legislative agenda.

“At some point, she’s going to have to call the vote, and we know that those Democrats that won in Trump districts, they do not want to take that vote,” she said.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 A.M. to 9:00 A.M. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.