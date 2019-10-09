Alleged Robber with ‘Assault Rifle’ Killed by Good Guy with a Gun

An alleged robber with an “assault rifle” was killed Tuesday by a good guy with a gun in an Apple store in Dallas, Texas.

Fox News reports the suspect allegedly walked in about 2:30 a.m., through a door that was open for construction personnel to enter and exit.

The suspect was described as being armed with an “assault rifle” and wearing body armor. He was shot and fatally wounded after unsuccessfully attempting to disarm the store’s security guard.

A Dallas Police press release summarized the incident:

The suspect, described as an adult Black male, attempted to disarm the security officer but was unsuccessful. The security officer was able to pull his weapon and fired multiple times striking the suspect. The suspect ran for a short distance and collapsed in the rear alley. The responding officers administered aid to the suspect prior to his transport to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

CBS DFW published an Apple statement on the incident: “The loss of life is a tragedy and we are grateful that no one else was involved. Apple cares deeply about the safety of our customers and employees and we are committed to providing a secure environment for all who enter our stores.”

