Hillary Clinton said on Thursday it is becoming a challenge to “keep up with the high crimes and misdemeanors” of President Trump.

The failed presidential candidate, who has become increasingly vocal and visible in recent weeks, publicly lamented on Twitter it is proving to be a, “challenge to keep up with the high crimes and misdemeanors” supposedly committed by the president:

It's becoming a challenge to keep up with the high crimes and misdemeanors. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 10, 2019

Clinton, who lost to Trump handily in 2016, did not specify what she considers those “high crimes and misdemeanors” to be. The comment comes a day after she declared impeachment the “only appropriate remedy” to address the president’s “unconstitutional abuse of power, his contempt of Congress, and his obstruction of justice.”

Clinton told a Washington, DC, crowd during a stop on her Gutsy Women tour that “foreign governments think they can tilt the playing field” as they did against her and claimed that Republicans are generally OK with it:

At the DC stop of our Gutsy Women tour, I laid out why impeachment is the only appropriate remedy for the administration asking—or outright extorting—foreign countries to intervene on his behalf in our elections: pic.twitter.com/uSNgPukfiK — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 9, 2019

If foreign governments think they can tilt the playing field as they did against me, which was a deliberate, well planned out effort laid out in an indictments against Russian military actors and their allies– Well, you know, Republicans seem to think that, ‘Ok, so far Russia’s playing on the red team. You know. So we like it. We’re not going to stand up against it.’ Well, who’s to say that next week they’re going to be playing on the blue team? It’s crazy my friends.

She added that impeaching Trump is the “appropriate remedy” to the blatant “assault on our democracy.”

“I am all in favor of what the House is doing and gathering the evidence and making the case because this president has to be held to account because of his unconstitutional abuse of power, his contempt of Congress, and his obstruction of justice,” Clinton said.

Her increased appearances and remarks have been driving speculation that former Democrat nominee is considering another presidential bid.

Trump on Tuesday suggested that “Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren” on the condition of explaining her “high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!”

Clinton replied, “Don’t tempt me. Do your job,” further fueling the rumors:

Don’t tempt me. Do your job. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 8, 2019

The former secretary of state told PBS NewsHour this week that Trump is “obsessed” with her and floated a “rematch”

“Maybe there does need to be a rematch. I mean, obviously, I can beat him again,” she said. “But, just seriously, I don’t understand, I don’t think anybody understands what motivates him, other than personal grievance, other than seeking adulation.”