Joni Ernst: Iowans Tired of Pelosi’s Impeachment ‘Games’

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) Thursday, saying that Iowans are tired of her “playing” impeachment “games.”

Sen. Ernst criticized House Speaker Pelosi for suggesting she was unwilling to answer a CNN reporter who questioned if it is acceptable for President Donald Trump to pressure foreign countries to interfere in an American election.

During the interview, Sen. Ernst said, “We have a picture that’s painted by media,” and the Senate Intelligence Committee and other committees “will sort it out without media interdiction.”

Citing Sen. Ernst’s interview with CNN, Pelosi said that “Republicans are refusing to answer the simplest question.”

“American elections should be decided by Americans, not by ‘favors’ from foreign governments,” Pelosi said, referring to President Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky:

Actually, American elections should be decided by ELECTIONS. Not politicians. I know you’re still upset about the results from 2016, but people here in Iowa would sure appreciate it if you spent less time playing political games and actually brought #USMCAnow up for a vote. https://t.co/YM07a1MXbl — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) October 10, 2019

Sen. Ernst responded, saying Iowans want Pelosi to stop “playing” impeachment “political games” and pass useful legislation, such as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Sen. Ernst also said last week that Iowans want Congress to focus on improving the American economy, rather than their “impeachment circus”:

Folks in Iowa want Congress to focus on moving our country forward, not this impeachment circus. pic.twitter.com/Oua82APRyE — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) October 1, 2019