Watch: Leftists Protest Donald Trump Jr. with ‘No KKK, No Fascist USA’ Chant

Dozens of students gathered outside of the University Auditorium to protest Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s appearance, marching across campus and chanting “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA” in unison.

Several of the protesters made their way into the University Auditorium, reserving seats specifically to heckle Trump and Guilfoyle. They, at times, shouted, “bullshit,” “Nazi scumbag,” “fuck you,” and, “You put children in cages.” Trump supporters — more than once — drowned out their cries by shouting, “USA, USA, USA.”

“Let them get it out of their system. It’s all good,” Trump said amid their interruptions. “That’s what we’re facing. You guys have a decision.”

“The difference between the sides are — I’ll still come here,” he continued. “Because as my father said in 2016, he’s going to be the president for all Americans, not just those who agree with him.”