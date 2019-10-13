The illegal alien accused of murdering 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018 has successfully lobbied for the trial against him to be delayed yet again.

In August 2018, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was charged with Mollie Tibbetts’ murder after police said he admitted to confronting and chasing down the young woman.

Following a nationwide search, Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in Poweshiek County, Iowa. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted, and worked on a dairy farm using a stolen ID and Social Security card after allegedly crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as a child.

This week, Bahena Rivera’s defense attorneys were able to successfully get the trial moved to February, telling the court that they needed additional time to gather expert witnesses for forensic evidence released this month, according to the Des Moines Register.

The attorneys said not granting another trial delay would be a violation of Bahena Rivera’s constitutional rights to a fair trial. Now, the trial will begin February 4, 2020.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, Bahena Rivera has been able to win a series of battles in the court system, getting at least $22,000 worth of taxpayer-funded services like a full-time translator, previously securing a trial delay, and having his trial moved after he claimed that the county where the trial was set to be heard had a population that was too white and not Hispanic enough.

Mollie Tibbetts Murder Trial Moved to More Hispanic-Populated Iowa Countyhttps://t.co/KAQJfm0qgo — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) March 28, 2019

Bahena Rivera’s attorneys have sought for months to suppress his alleged murder confession and have it thrown out of the case before the trial begins. The attorneys said Bahena Rivera’s “constitutional rights” were violated when police questioned him.

According to prosecutors, Bahena Rivera was the last person who saw Tibbetts jogging on the evening of July 18 in Brooklyn, Iowa. That is the night Tibbetts went missing.

Bahena Rivera, according to police, said Tibbetts was jogging when he saw her. That is when he said he approached Tibbetts and started talking to her. After Tibbetts told Bahena Rivera that she would call the police if he did not stop following her, the illegal alien allegedly chased her and says he “blacked out” after this.

Police believe Bahena Rivera stabbed Tibbetts to death, then drove to a cornfield where prosecutors say he placed cornstalks over her to hide her body. The illegal alien has been held on a $5 million bond.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.