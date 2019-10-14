President Donald Trump demanded the “whistleblower” who sparked the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry should testify to Congress, despite Rep. Adam Schiff’s claim it was no longer necessary.

“NO! Must testify to explain why he got my Ukraine conversation sooo wrong, not even close,” Trump said on Twitter.

In an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation, Schiff said testimony from the “whistleblower” was no longer needed.

“Our primary interest right now is making sure that that person is protected,” Schiff said, warning testimony from the “whistleblower” might expose his identity.

Republicans have expressed concerns Trump remains unable to face his accuser, who continues to remain anonymous.

Trump questioned whether the “whistleblower” was instructed by Schiff to file a complaint.

“We must determine the Whistleblower’s identity to determine WHY this was done to the USA,” Trump wrote.

He again noted Schiff publicly lied about his phone call with Ukraine during a Congressional hearing, making it sound worse than it actually was.

Trump concluded:

Democrat’s game was foiled when we caught Schiff fraudulently making up my Ukraine conversation, when I released the exact conversation Transcript, and when Ukrainian President and the Foreign Minister said there was NO PRESSURE, very normal talk! A total Impeachment Scam!

