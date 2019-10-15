Pete Buttigieg Ridicules Beto O’Rourke for Gun Confiscation Plan

Mayor Pete Buttigieg ridiculed former Congressman Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday during the Democrat presidential debate for trying to pick a fight about his gun confiscation plan.

Buttigieg said that O’Rourke hadn’t really thought through his plan to confiscate certain semi-automatic weapons from American gun owners.

“If you can develop the plan further, we can have a debate about it,” he said. “We can’t wait.”

He argued that there was widespread support in the country for an assault weapons ban on new weapons sales, “red flag” laws, and universal background checks.

“We cannot wait for purity tests, we have to just get something done,” Buttigieg said, mocking O’Rourke for saying “hell yeah” he wanted to take away all AR-15s and AK-47s from gun owners.

“I don’t need lessons from you about courage, political or personal,” Buttigieg fired back, demanding unity from all Democrats on achievable gun control policy.

O’Rourke stammered that Buttigieg was mischaracterizing his criticism of the mayor’s comments about gun confiscation being a “shiny object.”