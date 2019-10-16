President Donald Trump responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to blow up a White House meeting on Syria on Wednesday afternoon.

“Nancy Pelosi needs help fast! There is either something wrong with her ‘upstairs,’ or she just plain doesn’t like our great Country,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Pelosi and Congressional Democrat leaders stood up and abandoned a White House meeting on Syria after the president described her as a “third-rate” politician, according to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. (Pelosi claimed afterward that Trump called her a “third-grade” politician.)

“She had a total meltdown in the White House today. It was very sad to watch,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Pray for her, she is a very sick person!”

Trump responded in kind to Pelosi who used similar language to describe the president.

When Pelosi returned to the House, she told reporters that she was concerned about the president.

“I pray for the president all the time and I tell him that,” she said. “I pray for his safety and that of his family. Now we have to pray for his health because this was a very serious meltdown on the part of the president.”

When asked whether she was concerned about the president’s mental health, she walked it back.

“I’m not talking about mentally. I’m just talking about handling — just handling the truth,” Pelosi replied.

Pelosi exited the White House meeting with Democrat leaders who lamented Trump’s decision to insult the House Speaker.

“Goodbye, we’ll see you at the polls,” Trump said, according to reports of the meeting.

Although Democrats took the first shot at spinning their version of the meeting, Trump responded by sending out tweets of photos of Pelosi and the Democrats who left their chairs empty at the meeting at the White House while the Trump administration and leading Republicans stayed.

“The Do Nothing Democrats, Pelosi and Schumer stormed out of the Cabinet Room!” Trump wrote, sharing a picture of the empty chairs.

Trump described another photo of Pelosi standing up at the meeting as “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown.”

“Do you think they like me?” Trump asked, sharing another photo of grim Democrats at the meeting.