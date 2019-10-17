White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney confirmed that President Donald Trump wanted Ukraine to cooperate with an investigation into attempts to meddle in the 2016 election before giving the country lethal military aid.

“Did he also mention to me in past the corruption related to the DNC server? Absolutely,” Mulvaney said. “No question about that. But that’s it, and that’s why we held up the money.”

Mulvaney said that Trump was concerned about corruption in Ukraine, including its efforts in the 2016 election.

“The look-back to what happened in 2016 certainly was part of the thing that he was worried about in corruption with that nation,” Mulvaney said. “And that is absolutely appropriate.”

Democrats immediately jumped on Mulvaney’s statement, declaring that it was proof that the president had a “quid pro quo” agreement with the foreign aid.

“We do that all the time with foreign policy,” he said, referring to requirements for foreign aid before it was released.

“I have news for everybody, get over it. There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy,” Mulvaney said.

He said that the investigation into the 2016 election was an ongoing Justice Department investigation and “completely legitimate.”

“The money that was held up had nothing to do with Biden,” Mulvaney said, referring to the former Vice President Joe Biden.