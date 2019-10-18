Poll Shows Trump Topping Biden, Warren in Iowa Matchups

President Trump is edging out Democrat frontrunners Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Joe Biden (D) in head to head matchups in the Hawkeye State, Iowa Emerson College poll results released this week show.

The poll – taken October 13-16, 2019, among 888 registered voters in Iowa – showed the president leading both Warren and Biden in hypothetical general election matchups in Iowa, besting both candidates 51 percent to 49 percent.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), however, appeared to hold an advantage in a hypothetical matchup, leading the president by two points– 51 percent to Trump’s 49 percent. The margin of error is +/-3.2 percent, indicating that the race is in flux:

Sanders’ lead against the president comes in spite of the fact that he is not leading the Democrat field in the Hawkeye State. Rather, Warren and Biden are tied with 23 percent support each, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), who garnered 16 percent support. Sanders fell to fourth place with 13 percent support, followed by Andrew Yang (D), Gov. Steve Bullock (D), and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) with five percent, four percent, and three percent, respectively.

The results outlined the most trouble for Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who has tried to revive her floundering campaign by focusing on Iowa.

As Breitbart News detailed:

Harris signaled a switch in campaign strategies in September, telling a colleague that she is “f*cking moving to Iowa.” “‘I’m f*cking moving to Iowa’ – Kamala Harris,” read an email following the presidential hopeful’s quip. “She cut to the chase!” the email stated. “We’re doubling our organizers on the ground in Iowa and Kamala is ramping up her time on the trail there, beginning today in Cedar Rapids.” The following month, Harris launched her “I feel your pain” tour across Iowa, which featured the presidential hopeful speaking to Iowans in more “intimate” settings, even helping some “prepare Sunday suppers.”

Despite those efforts, she was only able to garner two percent support in the state, alongside Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) and Tom Steyer (D):

The poll also showed that more Iowans oppose impeachment than support it, 48 percent to 42 percent:

IOWA POLL: Do you support or oppose #Impeachment of @realDonaldTrump? 48% Oppose

42% Support

10% Unsurehttps://t.co/CIjFwBESSE — Emerson Polling (@EmersonPolling) October 17, 2019

Impeachment does not appear to be a top priority among Iowans across the board, with only six percent considering it an important factor in choosing whom to support for president. Thirty-three percent said the economy, 19 percent said health care, and ten percent chose “social issues.”

“The Democrats have some work to do in Iowa convincing voters that impeachment is a top priority of Congress; 67% of Democrats in Iowa support impeaching the president, but only 10% identify it as the most important issue in deciding their vote for president,” Emerson Polling Director Spencer Kimball said.