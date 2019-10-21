Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) sent a letter to top intelligence community officials Monday in an effort to warn that President Trump could “disclose” the identity of the “whistleblower” involved at the center of the House impeachment inquiry.

In his letter, sent to Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire and Inspector General Michael Atkinson, Schumer questioned the “specific steps” the intelligence community is taking to protect the individual and his identity.

Schumer wrote:

In light of the President’s ill-advised statements, his lack of respect for the rule of law and his well-documented habit of condoning violence by his supporters, I am concerned that he may disclose the whistleblower’s identity or cause it to be disclosed by others in the administration. If that were to happen, it will be your responsibility to take immediate action to protect the whistleblower from both workplace reprisal and threats to his or her personal safety. I understand that some security measures may already have been put in place, but I fear that safety risks may intensify in the event that the whistleblower’s identity is disclosed, I also note reports that one or more additional whistleblowers may come forward, creating added security concerns.

“I, therefore, ask that you inform me regarding your plans to ensure that these whistleblowers are adequately protected,” Schumer concluded.

President Trump has continuously questioned the legitimacy of the “whistleblower,” calling the individual a “fraud” at one point.

“Do we have to protect a whistleblower who gives a false account? I don’t know. You tell me,” Trump said in a statement to reporters on Monday.