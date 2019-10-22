Police are seeking a suspect after reports of shots fired on Tuesday at a Santa Rosa High School in California.

CNN reports that one person was injured in the incident and that “Ridgway High School, Santa Rosa High and Santa Rosa Junior College” have all been locked down during the search.

The Denver Channel reports that the alleged shooting occurred “outside” the school.

California has a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases, a “safety certificate” requirement for would-be gun purchasers, a one-handgun-a-month purchase limit, a long gun purchase limit (for semiautomatic rifles), an “assault weapons” ban, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, universal background checks, firearm registration requirements, and confiscation laws.

California also has ammunition controls.

Police are seeking the suspect who allegedly fired shots outside Santa Rosa High School.

