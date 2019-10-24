Obama, Clintons, Pelosi Slated to Speak at Elijah Cummings’ Funeral

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) are expected to speak at the late Rep. Elijah Cummings’ funeral on Friday, according to reports.

The Baltimore lawmaker passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital on October 17 amid “complications concerning longstanding health challenges.” His funeral service is scheduled to take place at the New Psalmist Baptist Church in his Baltimore district on Friday and will feature high profile Democrat figures, such as Obama, Pelosi, and the Clintons.

Cummings’ widow Maya Rockeymoore-Cummings, who is rumored to run for her late-husband’s congressional seat, reportedly requested Obama to speak at the service, per reports.

“He will deliver remarks about the remarkable life and legacy of one of this country’s finest public servants,” Obama spokeswoman Katie Hill said in a statement, according to Reuters:

Also slated to speak is former National Association for the Advancement of Colored People President Kweisi Mfume, whose Maryland seat Cummings took over when Mfume became the leader of the civil rights group. The seat, Maryland’s 7th congressional district, was held by Cummings for more than two decades.

The late congressman will lie in state at the Capitol on Thursday. Late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) was the last individual to lie in state at the Capitol after his battle with brain cancer in August 2018. The Capitol ceremony will feature words from Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), Politico reports.

“It’ll probably be the hardest two or three minutes I will ever give,” Meadows said, according to Politico. “He was a real friend.”

Cummings’ untimely death evoked warm tributes from individuals on both sides of the political aisle.

“My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader,” President Trump said following the lawmaker’s passing.

“His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace”:

“Rest in peace Elijah Cummings, a dedicated public servant and a good man. I pray for his family, loved ones and staff during this difficult time,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) wrote:

"There was no stronger advocate and no better friend than Elijah Cummings. I am heartbroken for his wonderful family and staff—please pray for them," Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) wrote.