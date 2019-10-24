Poll: Kamala Harris Floundering in Home State California

Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) struggle to reemerge as a top presidential contender continues. The California lawmaker is down by double digits to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Joe Biden (D) in her home state, a Change Research poll released this week indicates.

Harris is struggling to regain the top-tier status she once held early in her campaign. While the presidential hopefuls are vying to win over early primary state voters, a candidate’s support in their respective home state – particularly among those who are currently serving as a lawmaker – can speak volumes.

The California lawmaker is failing to capture support from residents of her home state, falling to fourth place, a Change Research poll shows.

According to the poll, taken for KQED October 15-18, 2019, among 2,605 Democrat voters, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is leading in the Golden State with 28 percent support, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) with 24 percent, and Joe Biden (D) with 19 percent. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), who is beginning to surpass Harris in key national and early caucus state polls, came in fourth place with nine percent support, causing Harris to drop to fifth place with eight percent support.

The gap between Warren and Harris has widened by six points over the last month.

“The October survey puts Harris 20 percentage points behind Sen. Warren, compared with a 14 percentage point gap in our September poll,” KQED reports.

Even among women, Harris falls far behind the top tier, earning just seven percent support from female Democrat voters in her state:

By gender, Warren is the top choice of female voters with 31% support, followed by Sanders with 23% and Biden at 21%. Buttigieg and Harris are the choice of 8% and 7% of women respectively. Among men, Sanders edges out Warren 25% to 23% with Biden third at 16%, followed by Buttigieg at 10% and Harris with 9%.

The poll’s margin of error is +/- 2.4 percent.

The Change Research poll’s results coincide with a Civiqs survey released this week, which shows Harris continuing to fall in Iowa with just three percent support. This is despite her change in strategy, beefing up resources and appearances in the Hawkeye State in recent weeks.