Jerry Nadler Celebrates Decision Regarding Mueller Grand Jury Evidence

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) celebrated a judge’s decision to force the Department of Justice to give House Democrats secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Nadler said in a statement Friday:

I am gratified that the federal distrcit court has ordered that the Special Counsel’s grand jury information must be turned over to the House’s impeachment inquiry. The court’s thoughtful ruling recognizes that our impeachment inquiry fully comports with the Constitution and thoroughly rejects the spurious White House claims to the contrary.

NEW: Chairman @RepJerryNadler released the following statement after Chief Judge Beryl Howell ordered the Department of Justice to turn over redacted 6(e) grand jury material from Special Counsel Mueller’s report by October 30, 2019. pic.twitter.com/C311CglaUO — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) October 25, 2019

He added, “This grand jury information that the Administration has tried to block the House from seeing will be critical to our work.”

Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell made the directive in a brief order on Friday to have the Department of Justice turn over secret grand jury testimony to the House Democrats.

As noted by Breitbart News Friday evening, “Democrats had requested that the department provide the material, which was redacted from Mueller’s report, as part of their ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.”