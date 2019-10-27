White House Releases Iconic Photo of Donald Trump During Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Raid

The White House on Sunday released a photo of President Donald Trump and his military advisers during the special forces raid that ended with the death of ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The photo of the president watching the raid was shared by Trump’s social media director Dan Scavino.

Pictured in the photo with the president was Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army General Mark A. Milley, and Deputy Director for Special Operations Brig. Gen. Marcus Evans.

Trump confirmed that he watched the operation on Saturday night with his advisors.