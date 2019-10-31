Barack Obama to Star in Silicon Valley Bailout Fundraiser for the DNC

Former President Barack Obama will head a Democratic National Committee (DNC) fundraiser in Silicon Valley in November.

Recode reports that donors must cough up $355,000 to support the event as a chair and $10,000 just to attend the reception scheduled for November 21.

The event will be hosted at the home of Karla Jurvetson, a Silicon Valley psychiatrist and the former wife of venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson, who resigned from his firm after allegations of sexual harassment.

In 2018, Jurvetson donated to the Emily’s List super PAC 21,635 shares of Baidu, Inc., a Chinese technology company with ties to the Communist party. The shares were valued at $5.4 million.

Donations to the DNC are critically low, as the Democrats have brought in only $7.9 million in August and have $7.2 million in debt.

The Republican National Committee, however, raised more than $23 million in the same period and has $53 million cash on hand.

While current Democrats on the surface remain publicly critical of Silicon Valley, President Obama was a vocal cheerleader of the behemoth businesses during his administration.