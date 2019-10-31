The White House is making a strong push against Democrats’ “Medicare for All” proposal, laying out a “Health Care for You” agenda to boost competition and transparency, lower prescription prices, and produce greater affordability in health-related costs.

“Our guiding vision of Health Care for You entails health care choice and competition, improved price and quality transparency, access to more affordable health insurance, lower prescription drug prices and out-of-pocket costs,” Grogan said.

Grogan warned of the high cost of congressional Democrats’ Medicare for All proposal to extend the health safety net program for Americans 65 and older to every American:

“Several members of Congress have introduced radical proposals to add 270 million more Americans to Medicare while banning private insurance for 180 million Americans. Under these plans, you will pay more to wait longer for worse care. They cannot accept that no one is smart enough to design a health care system for all Americans. Medicare for All is really Medicare for none. It will bankrupt the system and ultimately result in rationed care, fewer choices, and less innovation.”