2020 Candidates Bid Beto Farewell: ‘His Passion for Solving Our Gun Crisis Has Been Inspiring’

Several 2020 candidates on Friday bid Beto O’Rourke (D) farewell from the race, lauding his devotion to the pursuit of sweeping gun control measures throughout his presidential campaign.

O’Rourke announced the end of his presidential bid on Friday, encouraging his supporters to “fearlessly champion the issues and causes that brought us together.”

“Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully. My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee,” O’Rourke, who was polling just one percent in Iowa, said in a statement posted to Medium.

“Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee; and it is in the best interests of the country,” he continued:

Several 2020 candidates thanked O’Rourke for his presidential bid, particularly his endless pursuit of overreaching gun control measures.

“Thank you, @BetoORourke, for running the race you did and for always speaking from the heart,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said.

“Your passion for your community and conviction to create a future free from gun violence have enriched this campaign and shown us the leader you are,” she continued:

“Thank you, @BetoORourke. Your commitment to ending gun violence and uplifting the voices of the victims and their families has made this presidential race—and our country—stronger,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said.

“I look forward to working together in the fight to end gun violence,” she added:

“Thank you @BetoORourke for running a campaign to bring millions of people together, fight for justice for all and end gun violence in America,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said. “We are grateful for your leadership”:

“In the wake of tragedy in his hometown, @BetoORourke responded with compassion and leadership, looking into the eyes of people who just lost loved ones and pledging his total resolve,” Joe Biden (D) said.

“His passion for solving our gun crisis has been inspiring to anyone who has seen him,” he added:

“@BetoORourke ran his campaign with energy and sincerity. We will all remember his advocacy on behalf of immigrants and victims of gun violence and the passion with which he held Donald Trump accountable — I’m excited to see what he does next,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said:

