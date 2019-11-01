Bill DeBlasio Cheers Donald Trump’s Move to Florida

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio cheered the news Thursday that President Donald Trump has decided to move his permanent residence to Florida.

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out or whatever,” he wrote on Twitter. “Our deepest condolences to the good people of Florida as Trump attempts to outrun his past (and near future)”:

Trump announced Thursday night that he and first lady Melania will leave New York City and make their permanent home in Florida.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also signaled that he is happy to see Trump go.

“Good riddance,” he wrote on Twitter. “He’s all yours, Florida”:

By moving to Palm Beach, Florida, the Trumps will escape the combined New York State and New York City income tax of 12.7 percent. Their assets will also be free of a 16 percent New York estate tax on assets more than $5.75 million, according to Forbes.

The president and first lady will remain in the White House as long as Trump is president.

“I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will,” Trump said, pointing out he was badly mistreated by state and local officials despite paying millions in taxes every year.

“Few have been treated worse,” he continued. “I hated having to make this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned.”

Trump was born and raised in New York City, where he made a name for himself as a developer and a celebrity.

“As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York,” Trump said. “It will always have a special place in my heart!” he added: