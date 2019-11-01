Poll: Warren Leads in Iowa as Biden Sinks to Fourth

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is leading in Iowa, with Joe Biden (D) dropping to fourth place in what appears to be a tight race, a New York Times/Siena College poll released Friday revealed.

The Times/Siena poll, which surveyed 439 Iowa Democratic caucusgoers October 25-30, 2019, shows Warren leading the pack with 22 percent support. The race is tight, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) coming in second place with 19 percent, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) coming in third with 18 percent, and Biden dropping to fourth with 17 percent.

No other candidate comes close to the top cluster. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) comes in 13 points behind Biden with four percent support, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Andrew Yang (D) follow with three percent support each. The margin of error is +/- 4.7 percent.

Even the Times describes the poll’s findings as “full of alarming signs” for the former vice president, noting his lackluster performance in early primary and caucus states and adding his “comparatively weak position … presents a serious threat to his candidacy.”

The results coincide with a Civiqs survey released last week, which also showed Biden dropping to fourth place in the Hawkeye State.

The Civiqs survey, taken October 18-22, 2019, among 598 likely Democratic Caucus attendees, showed Warren with 28 percent support, followed by Buttigieg, Sanders, and Biden with 20 percent, 18 percent, and 12 percent, respectively:

Iowa Democratic Caucus: Warren 28 (+4 Since last Month)

Buttigieg 20 (+7)

Sanders 18 (+2)

Biden 12 (-4)

Klobuchar 4 (+1)

Harris 3 (-2)

Steyer 3 (+1)

Gabbard 2 (-4)

Yang 2 (-1)

Everyone else 1% or less Iowa State University/@Civiqs Pollhttps://t.co/TFEtJZaDBB — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) October 24, 2019

The candidates are expected to attend the Iowa Democratic Party’s Liberty and Justice Fundraiser Friday evening, giving the presidential hopefuls a platform to pitch their ideas and garner enthusiasm before February 3, 2020.