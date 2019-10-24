Iowa Poll: Joe Biden Flops to Fourth Place

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) has flopped to fourth place in Iowa, according to a Civiqs survey released on Wednesday.

While there has been significant fluctuation in national polling data in recent days, Biden’s fall in the Hawkeye State appears to be consistent with the overall trend.

According to the survey, taken October 18-22, 2019, among 598 likely Democratic Caucus attendees, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is leading the pack with 28 percent support – a four-point jump from last month’s results. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) jumped to second place with 20 percent support, marking a seven-point jump for the South Bend mayor. Buttigieg’s spike coincides with the Suffolk University/USA Today poll released Monday, which showed the presidential hopeful rising to third place with 13 percent support among the crowded field of candidates.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) fell to third place, trailing Buttigieg by two points with 18 percent support. Most significantly, perhaps, is Biden’s fourth-place status, garnering just 12 percent support – a four-point drop from September’s results.

The poll shows Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) in a distant fifth place with four percent support, followed by Tom Steyer (D) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) with three percent support each. Harris’s single-digit support follows weeks of pledging to blitz Iowa, telling one colleague that she was going to “f*cking” move there.

The poll’s margin of error is +/- five percentage points:

Iowa Democratic Caucus: Warren 28 (+4 Since last Month)

Buttigieg 20 (+7)

Sanders 18 (+2)

Biden 12 (-4)

Klobuchar 4 (+1)

Harris 3 (-2)

Steyer 3 (+1)

Gabbard 2 (-4)

Yang 2 (-1)

Everyone else 1% or less Iowa State University/@Civiqs Pollhttps://t.co/TFEtJZaDBB — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) October 24, 2019

Respondents were also asked to choose a second choice candidate.

“If the Democratic Caucuses were held today, which one of the following candidates would be your second choice?” the survey asked.

The order among top-tier candidates remained unchanged. According to the survey, 24 percent chose Warren as their second choice candidate, 14 percent selected Buttigieg, 13 percent chose Sanders, and 10 percent went with Biden.