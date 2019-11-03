All Australian Defence Force veterans will now be eligible for special discounts as a way of thanking them for their service. The rewards come via a special card released Sunday by the Federal government on behalf of a grateful nation.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the veterans card would offer access to more than 10,000 offers from about 500 businesses, both over the counter and online.

The move to officially thank and reward the men and women who serve the nation in uniform follows the passing of laws underpinning an Australian Defence Force Covenant in October.

The laws allow veterans and their families to get the cards, lapel pins and other artefacts.

“Much like the lapel pin gives every day Australians the opportunity to recognise veterans and thank them for their service, the offers available through the veteran card allow the business community to show its thanks,” Morrison said in a statement.

“The broader recognition package we’ve developed which includes the Veterans Covenant, the lapel pin and card is a way each and every one of us, including the business community, can say to our veterans ‘thank you for your service’.”

The Australian reports businesses that have taken up the scheme include retailers, travel and tourism operators, accommodation and car hire, entertainment, hospitality, restaurants, as well as service and trade industries such as gyms and automotive mechanics.

“There are a wide range of businesses already participating, from retailers with hundreds of outlets Australia-wide through to veteran-owned and operated small businesses,” Minister for Veterans and Defence Personnel Darren Chester said.

It’s understood the discounts range from 2.5 per cent to 40 per cent off.

More than 33,000 Aussie veterans and reservists have already applied for the discount card and will begin receiving their covenant packs in the coming days.