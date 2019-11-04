Donald Trump Cheers Winning Race Horse Named ‘Covfefe’

President Donald Trump cheered on a race horse named Covfefe, named after a mysterious message he posted on Twitter in 2017.

The horse ‘Covfefe’ won a Breeder’s Cup event at Santa Anita on Saturday, the sixth win in eight career starts.

“Great!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Great! But how do you know it was a “mistweet?” May be something with deep meaning! https://t.co/00EXMCgQLp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019

The president played coy with the news report that described his word as a “mistweet” after the original sparked a flood of headline and cable chatter in May 2017.

“But how do you know it was a ‘mistweet?'” he asked. “May be something with deep meaning!”

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” Trump wrote on May 31, 2017.