Donald Trump Cheers Winning Race Horse Named ‘Covfefe’

President Donald Trump cheered on a race horse named Covfefe, named after a mysterious message he posted on Twitter in 2017.

The horse ‘Covfefe’ won a Breeder’s Cup event at Santa Anita on Saturday, the sixth win in eight career starts.

“Great!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The president played coy with the news report that described his word as a “mistweet” after the original sparked a flood of headline and cable chatter in May 2017.

“But how do you know it was a ‘mistweet?'” he asked. “May be something with deep meaning!”

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” Trump wrote on May 31, 2017.

