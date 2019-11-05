Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy said Connecticut is still filled with anti-Trump voters whose desire to replace the president in 2020 will galvanize the state for Democrats.

“The fall of 2017 was the apex of Connecticut’s resistance against the Trump agenda,” Murphy told CT Mirror as the state votes in municipal elections Tuesday. “I think some of that energy naturally dissipated. That being said, when I go around to these Democratic picnics, there aren’t fewer people. My town halls are still bonkers. We just did one in Bloomfield with two days’ notice that was standing room.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said social issues are key to Democrats remaining in power in Connecticut and gaining the White House.

“Democrats realize that inclusion and diversity is really important to the success of our party,” she said, according to CT Mirror. “People are excited about the municipal elections because they know every door they knock on, every person they talk to, is one person closer to replacing our president. And people are very excited about that.”

Meanwhile, Republicans are focused on local elections on Tuesday, but remain vehemently opposed to Democrat Gov. Ned Lamont’s push for tolls on the state’s roads as another grab for revenue from already over-taxed residents.

J.R. Romano, the Republican state chair, admitted the Democrat anti-Trump agenda helped Connecticut Democrats gain even more of a stronghold in the state two years ago.

“I think two years ago, it was definitely, the Democrat base was more energized than this cycle,” Romano said, according to the Mirror, but emphasized the importance of local issues in Tuesday’s elections.

In advance of a recent Connecticut Republican Party event headlined by James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, Democrats objected wildly to the invitation to the undercover investigator, known for his decade-long career devoted to exposing corruption and abuse of power.

Romano told Breitbart News at the O’Keefe event:

Unfortunately, in the state of Connecticut, the Democrats don’t see residents as anything but a revenue source, and so whatever they can do to raise revenue, they’re going to do, whether it’s tolls, whether it’s grocery tax, you’re just a way to fund government to them.

“People need to hear the Project Veritas stories,” he added. “I think there’s value in what Project Veritas does, in terms of power and government accountability – it’s something that we need.”