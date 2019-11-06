David Hogg: Let’s Buy the NRA’s HQ Now Democrats Control Virginia

Activist David Hogg celebrated Democrats’s sweeping victories in the Virginia legislature by suggesting he and his fellow gun controllers should now buy NRA headquarters and turn it into a gun control museum.

NRA headquarters are located in Fairfax, Virginia.

Hogg tweeted:

The NRA just lost their home state. Next we buy their HQ and turn it into a national gun violence prevention memorial. #JusticeWillWin — David Hogg text VOTE to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) November 6, 2019

Hogg’s tweet comes the morning after Democrats won control of both chambers of the Virginia legislature, and did so at a time when Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam is pushing myriad gun control proposals.

Northam began pushing universal background checks, a one-handgun-a-month purchase limit, and a ban on fire suppressors, following the May 31, 2019, Virginia Beach shooting. The catch with Northam’s proposed controls is that they would not have prevented or even hindered the Virginia Beach attack.

The gunman acquired his firearms legally–i.e, via background checks–over a number of years, not days or weeks. Moreover, the suppressor he used did not eliminate the sound of gunfire, therefore was not integral to the shooting itself.

What was integral was the fact that the attack occurred in a municipal building where city employees were mandate to be gun-free. Thus they were unable to defend themselves when their colleague began shooting.

Northam has not pushed an elimination of such gun-free zones.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.