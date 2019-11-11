President Donald Trump announced Monday that he would release the transcript of the first conversation he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump wrote on Twitter:

In order to continue being the most Transparent President in history, I will be releasing sometime this week the Transcript of the first, and therefore most important, phone call I had with the President of Ukraine. I am sure you will find it tantalizing!

The president ripped House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff for a “one-sided” impeachment process ahead of open hearings on Wednesday.

“Schiff is giving Republicans NO WITNESSES, NO LAWYER & NO DUE PROCESS!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “It is a totally one sided Witch Hunt.”

Trump commented as cable news is eagerly anticipating the public hearings against the president, featuring testimony on Wednesday from Ukraine Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Bill Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent. Friday, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch will testify.

Schiff, however, refused to allow Republicans to call witnesses in the impeachment process, calling the proposed witness list a “sham.”

“This can’t be making the Democrats look good,” Trump wrote. “Such a farce!”

Trump also described the entire process as “reverse engineered,” citing analysis from Fox News host Greg Gutfeld.

The president also floated concerns that Schiff would “fabricate” the transcripts of testimony from key witnesses in the impeachment inquiry.

“Just like Schiff fabricated my phone call, he will fabricate the transcripts that he is making and releasing!” he wrote.

