Jim Jordan Exposes Schiff’s ‘Star’ Witness’s Stunning Lack of Knowledge

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) decimated the Democrats’ “star witness” by demonstrating Ambassador William Taylor’s stunning lack of knowledge of the conversation between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and highlighting the layers upon layers of hearsay that the impeachment-driven Democrats’ inquiry is largely relying on.

Taylor testified in his prior deposition that he had a “clear understanding” that Ukrainians weren’t going to get U.S. aid until they announced the requested investigations.

Jordan said, quoting Taylor, “My clear understanding was security assistance money would not come until President Zelensky committed to pursue the investigations.”

“With all due respect, your clear understanding was obviously wrong, because it didn’t happen,” Jordan added, noting that Zelensky never stated that he was going to investigate the Bidens – not in a tweet, press conference, or media appearance.

“Where did you get this clear understanding?” Jordan asked, reading an excerpt of the addendum from U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland. Jordan read:

“Ambassador Taylor recalls that Mr. Morrison told Ambassador Taylor that I told Mr. Morrison that I had conveyed this message to Mr. Yermak on September 1, 2019, in connection with Vice President Pence’s visit to Warsaw and a meeting with President Zelensky.”

This is is clarification. Let me read it one more time,” he said, reading the excerpt aloud again.

“Ambassador, you weren’t on the call were you?” You didn’t listen in on President Trump’s call and President Zelensky’s call? he asked.

“I did not,” Taylor said.

“You never talked with Chief of Staff Mulvaney?” he asked.

“I never did,” Taylor said.

“You never met the president?” Jordan asked.

“That’s correct,” Taylor confirmed.

“You had three meetings, again, with Zelensky and it didn’t come up,” Jordan said.

“And two of those – they never heard of about it as far as I know – there was no reason for it to come up, ” Taylor said.

“And President Zelensky never made an announcement,” Jordan said, mocking the Democrats for choosing such a weak “star witness.”

“This is what I can’t believe. And you’re their star witness. You’re their first witness. You’re the guy – you’re the guy. Based on this, based on – I mean, I’ve seen church prayer chains that are easier to understand than this,” he said: