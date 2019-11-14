Eric Trump: Deval Patrick Going ‘Absolutely Nowhere’ in 2020 Campaign

President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump ridiculed former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick (D) for entering the 2020 presidential race late on Thursday.

“He’s got no campaign apparatus, he’s got no one behind him; nobody knows who he is,” Eric Trump said in response to a question from Breitbart News in a call with reporters.

Patrick announced his decision to run for president in an online video and during an appearance on CBS News, where he was a contributor.

“I admire and respect the candidates in the Democratic field. They bring a richness of ideas and experiences and depth of character that makes me proud to be a Democrat. But if the character of the candidates is an issue in every election, this time is about the character of the country,” Patrick said in his announcement video.

As a former Massachusetts leftist politician, Eric Trump questioned whether Patrick would be competing with some of the same donors and voters as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

“I think he’s going to go absolutely nowhere,” Eric Trump said. “I don’t think that the apparatus that he has or lack thereof because he’s so late to the game could allow him to possibly win or be formidable.”

Patrick filed for the New Hampshire Democrat primary on Thursday morning.

Eric Trump and Trump Victory Director of Regional Communications Rick Gorka spoke about the state of the race and the Republican response to the impeachment hearings in a call with reporters on Thursday.

Gorka referred back to Mitt Romney, former Massachusetts governor and former Republican presidential candidate, who co-founded Bain Capital and failed to beat President Obama in 2012. In that campaign, Romney took punishing attacks from Democrats and the media for Bain Capital and being a “vulture capitalist.”

“The last time someone from Bain Capitol ran for president, didn’t turn out too well,” Gorka joked.

Patrick joined Bain Capital in 2015 after he finished his term as governor.