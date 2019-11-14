Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) delivered on her promise to resurface in “a little more unfiltered” way, picking fights with former colleagues on social media during Wednesday’s public impeachment hearing.

On the eve of the public impeachment hearing, which featured acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor and senior State Department official George Kent, Hill signaled she would soon “resurface” and speak in “a little more unfiltered” way now that she is no longer in Congress.

Hill resigned after mounting allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with congressional staffers, including a “throuple” partnership. While she denied one of the allegations, she admitted to the “inappropriate” relationship with a female staffer. She largely attributed her departure to sexism and voted in favor of the partisan impeachment inquiry resolution as her final act in office, doing so “on behalf of the women of the United States of America.”

Hill’s Twitter account features a string of tweets on Wednesday’s hearing, but she also took aim at some of her former colleagues, specifically. Most notably, she weighed in on the coded message Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) dropped in a string of impeachment-related tweets on Wednesday – a coded message which read, “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

“No like this actually happened. Real members of Congress tweeting out real conspiracy theories. In an acrostic no less,” Hill wrote:

No like this actually happened. Real members of Congress tweeting out real conspiracy theories. In an acrostic no less. https://t.co/yVVULw6PQb — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) November 14, 2019

“You’re surprised by me? You single handedly taught an entire country a new word. #throuple. And wth is up with that tattoo?” Gosar said, referencing a Daily Mail article that featured “shocking” photos of the former congresswoman, adding to her growing woes.

“Relax,” Gosar added:

You’re surprised by me? You single handedly taught an entire country a new word. #throuple And wth is up with that tattoo? Relax. https://t.co/76KHxqudiV — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 14, 2019

“Gee Doc, I am sorry you’re behind the times. @sho_shameless taught the country that word way back in season 7,” Hill said.

“And please don’t talk to me about a tattoo… because you just admitted you clicked to see my nudes and that disturbs the hell out of me,” she added, referring to the photos featured in the Daily Mail article:

Gee Doc, I am sorry you’re behind the times. @sho_shameless taught the country that word way back in season 7. And please don’t talk to me about a tattoo… because you just admitted you clicked to see my nudes and that disturbs the hell out of me. https://t.co/UyjSvFGwRX — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) November 14, 2019

Hill also took aim at Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), John Ratcliffe (R-TX), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Devin Nunes (R-CA):

No @RepStefanik. Those are not the most important facts. The most important fact is that Ukraine received the aid BECAUSE the whistleblower stepped up. The timeline matters: Sept 9 – Intel rcvd complaint & launched investigation. Sept 11 – Aid released. https://t.co/aryOJt6Pte — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) November 13, 2019

Now, @MattGaetz was one of my biggest defenders and I will always be grateful for that. But like, Matt, we voted on that together, bro. ‍♀️ — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) November 13, 2019

“One of”……? — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 13, 2019

.@DevinNunes wants hearings to stop so they can scream about 1) the whistleblower, 2) pretend Ukrainian "election meddling" to hurt Trump when real meddling was Russia helping Trump, & 3) Hunter Biden/ Burisma. ALL the red herrings they could find. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) November 13, 2019

“The GOP tactic is apparently to disrupt as much as they can and obsess over the whistleblower,” she said during the hearing, arguing that “his identity DOES NOT MATTER”:

PS I am saying “he” because I listened to The Daily podcast with @mikiebarb today and they said the whistleblower is known to be a man. ‍♀️ Today’s episode “A third graders guide to the impeachment hearings” is a must listen for learning… and also adorable. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) November 13, 2019

The disgraced former congresswoman also praised House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for leading the hearings, calling him a “patriot”: