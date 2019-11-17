Missile Self-Defense Systems Offered for Private Jets as Sales Soar

Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) will debut a new missile self-defense system designed solely for private and VIP aircraft at the Dubai Air Show, as sales of the elite transport alternative continues to break records.

Airbus signed an agreement last month with Sabena Technics for the latter to install directional infrared countermeasure (DIRCM) self-protection systems on ACJ’s VIP jets, a much favored means of transportation for globalist elites.

DIRCM systems use lasers to protect aircraft against missiles fired from man-portable air defense systems, today’s most widespread missile threat, according to the French airframer as quoted by AIN Online.

The self-defense system is not available on commercial airliners and ACJ said the system helps set private jet users apart from everyday travelers.

“Offering self-protection is yet another way in which we care for our customers,” said ACJ president Benoit Defforge, “and expands and consolidates the widespread range of modern aircraft and services that ACJ offers.”.

As Breitbart News reported, global sales of private jets continues to exceed expections with private jet lovers expected to fork out a combined $248 billion over the next ten years, buying 7,600 private planes according to a report quoted in the Guardian.

The users span private, corporate, and government clients including the United Nations and the European Union.

Irony Alert: A Thousand Private Jets Deliver Globalist Elite to Davos for Climate Change Summit https://t.co/uWJxkxpVoJ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 24, 2018

Gaetan Handfield, senior manager of marketing analysis at Honeywell Aerospace and author of the report, confirmed the rise. He said: “It is the introduction of many new aircraft models at the same time, with new clean streamline designs, that is driving demand for new private jets.

“People like to have the newest and best jets.”

Handfield said new jets by Bombardier, Gulfstream and Cessna are proving especially popular because of their longer range and all will be represented in Dubai along with the new option of missile self-defense.

While the larger Farnborough and Paris events may attract more visitors and exhibitors, Dubai has in recent years been where most of the biggest deals have been done.

Like its European rivals, the Gulf emirate’s five-day show will be a battleground for commercial aircraft sales between Airbus, Boeing, and the second-tier manufacturers, all of whom offer private and corporate jet options.

At the 2013 Dubai show there were $206bn worth of firm orders and options for passenger aircraft, most shared between Boeing and Airbus. In 2017 there were $114bn worth of sales.